Jack Smith Joins Madhive as Chief Product and Technology Officer

NEW YORK—Madhive, an ad tech company that specializes in programmatic advertising for local media, has tapped Jack Smith as chief product and technology officer.

Smith most recently was chief innovation officer at DoubleVerify, a digital media measurement and verification firm. Before that, he was global chief product officer, investment, at media buyer GroupM.

In his new role, Smith will oversee product development and engineering at Madhive and lead the expansion of the company’s Maverick Local Intelligence product, making it available to outside brands, agencies and technology partners for the first time.

“AI is fundamentally changing our industry, from how advertising decisions are made to how high-performing teams are structured,” Smith said. “By bringing product and engineering together, we can accelerate innovation and make Madhive’s proprietary local intelligence more accessible, helping advertisers drive better outcomes across national campaigns spanning thousands of local markets.”

Maverick Local Intelligence uses insights from millions of hyperlocal campaigns as well as market-level, audience and performance signals to help advertisers identify where campaigns are most effective and optimize their spending.

The platform uses this intelligence to inform real-time programmatic bidding decisions across audiences, verticals, inventory and geography. Madhive said it will make the technology available through APIs and Model Context Protocol connections, allowing partners to use Maverick’s intelligence in their own platforms and workflows.

In addition to Smith, Madhive has named new general managers in key business units, each overseeing cross-functional product and engineering teams:

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Murphy Rayburn was named general manager, local intelligence. She previously was vice president of data partnerships and operations.

Anthony Campanella advanced to general manager, content and supply products.

Sandra Baez, a former Premion and Tegna executive, joined the company as general manager, client solutions.

“For more than a decade, Madhive has built the market-leading activation and orchestration platform for local campaigns, developing an unmatched understanding of what drives performance market by market,” Madhive CEO Jim Wilson said. “Now we’re bringing that expertise together with Maverick, our market-tested local intelligence, so advertisers of every size can turn local insight into real results, from a single market to a national campaign. Jack has spent his career building the technology the industry relies on to buy smarter and measure what matters, which makes him the ideal leader for this next phase.”