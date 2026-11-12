IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Honors Dr. Yiyan Wu with the 2026 Jules Cohen Award

The following is attributed to Sung-Ik Park, IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Awards Chair

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is proud to announce that Dr. Yiyan Wu of Canada has been selected as the recipient of the Society's prestigious 2026 Jules Cohen Award.

The Jules Cohen Award is Society’s highest honor, recognizing individuals whose careers have been distinguished by outstanding contributions to the broadcast industry, unwavering integrity and professionalism, and a sustained commitment to sharing knowledge for the benefit of colleagues and the industry as a whole.

Dr. Yiyan Wu has established an extraordinary legacy in the broadcasting industry through more than four decades of pioneering research, engineering innovation, international leadership, and dedicated professional service. His contributions have played a significant role in shaping the development of modern digital broadcasting technologies, advancing international technical standards, and strengthening the global broadcasting community.

Throughout his distinguished career, including his longstanding service at the Communications Research Centre Canada (CRC), Dr. Wu has exemplified the highest standards of technical excellence, integrity, professionalism, and commitment to innovation. His work has delivered lasting benefits to broadcasters, equipment manufacturers, regulators, research institutions, and millions of viewers around the world.

Dr. Wu is widely respected for his technical expertise, professional integrity, and ability to foster collaboration across industry, academia, and government. His leadership in national and international research initiatives has consistently emphasized scientific rigor, open technical dialogue, and consensus-driven standards development. His pioneering work has addressed some of the most significant technological challenges in digital broadcasting, including orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM), Single Frequency Networks (SFN), digital television transmission, channel coding, signal processing, and advanced multimedia communications.

What distinguishes Dr. Wu's work is his ability to bridge theoretical research and practical engineering applications. His innovations have helped improve spectrum efficiency, strengthen transmission reliability, enhance signal robustness, and support the successful deployment of advanced digital broadcasting networks.

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Through his leadership and participation in prominent international professional organizations, including IEEE, ATSC, and the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R), Dr. Wu has earned the respect of colleagues and technical leaders worldwide.

Among his most influential professional contributions was his service as Editor-in-Chief of IEEE Transactions on Broadcasting from 2004 to 2024. During his two-decade tenure, he helped strengthen the journal's international reputation and establish it as a leading publication in broadcasting research and engineering.

He has also represented IEEE BTS on the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Board of Directors, contributing his extensive technical knowledge and industry perspective to the advancement of next-generation broadcasting systems.

He has authored or co-authored more than 380 peer-reviewed technical publications in leading international journals and conferences. His research has received numerous Best Paper Awards, reflecting the exceptional quality and influence of his contributions to the field.

Dr. Wu's exceptional contributions to engineering, science, and public service have received significant national recognition. In 2018, he was appointed to the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest civilian honors, in recognition of his outstanding achievements and contributions.

He also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. In recognition of his professional accomplishments and contributions to the engineering community, he was elevated to IEEE Fellow in 2001 and is also a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering.

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society is honored to recognize Dr. Yiyan Wu with the 2026 Jules Cohen Award. His outstanding career, technical excellence, and unwavering commitment to the broadcast industry embody the values this award represents.

Congratulations, Yiyan, on this well-deserved recognition and on an extraordinary career of service and innovation.