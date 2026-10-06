TiVo One Ad Platform Sets New Revenue Record With 6.3 Million Monthly Users

SAN JOSE, Calif.—TiVo One advertising platform revenue climbed 54% year over year in the second quarter as it garnered more than 6.3 million monthly active users worldwide as of June 2026, the company said today.

The company also continued to expand its advertising inventory, audience data capabilities and distribution footprint as brands increasingly sought more effective ways to reach engaged television audiences, it said.

"Advertisers are looking for measurable outcomes, premium experiences, trusted audience intelligence and incremental unduplicated reach," said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at Xperi and president of TiVo Ads. "We're performing on all fronts. Over the last year, we've significantly expanded our footprint, grown advertising inventory, added powerful new audience data capabilities and helped advertisers achieve meaningful business results. As connected TV continues to evolve, TiVo Ads is proving that advertising can be both highly engaging for viewers and highly effective for brands."

The company released other metrics on TiVo Ads performance year-over-year, including:

310% increase in annual ad impressions.

90% growth in home screen advertising engagement.

320% increase in monthly viewership of FAST content on TiVo Channels.

Significant expansion of advertising distribution through multiple reseller partnerships across North America and Europe.

TiVo Ads recently expanded its audience intelligence capabilities through the introduction of enhanced automatic content recognition (ACR) data across the United States and U.K., combined with clickstream insights to provide a more comprehensive view of viewer behavior.

The expanded capabilities support campaign planning, audience segmentation, attribution and measurement.

Beyond the TiVo Ads platform, Xperi continues to expand advertising opportunities across its broader entertainment ecosystem. Through the company’s AutoStage Broadcaster Portal, broadcasters can access enhanced audience analytics, content insights and emerging advertising opportunities designed to help radio operators better understand listeners, increase

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

engagement and unlock new revenue streams in connected vehicles. With over 17 million vehicles on the road, AutoStage is one of the largest audio and video platforms for connected cars worldwide.