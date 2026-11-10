Skydance Confirms HBO Max-Paramount+ Bundle

Skydance, which closed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery a month ago, plans to offer an HBO Max-Paramount+ bundle by early next year, according to Skydance CEO David Ellison.

The announcement came amid the release of the combined company’s third-quarter financials. Revenue at Paramount’s direct-to-consumer services grew to $2.5 billion for the quarter, 11% over the year-earlier period, which was also impacted by the August 2025 close of the Skydance-Paramount merger. Average revenue per user rose 14% and subscriptions increased 6%.

Currently, HBO Max and Paramount+ have a combined base of 203 million subscribers. Amazon’s Prime Video, the No. 2 streaming service worldwide, has about 200-210 million subscribers. Netflix leads the pack with more than 300 million subscribers.

[Also Read: Parks: Netflix Is Top SVOD Service of 2026]

With content that spans news, sports and a wide range of popular film and TV franchises, Skydance CEO David Ellison told analysts in a conference call that he thinks consumers “will be delighted” with the proposed bundle, which he called “our first step towards combining the two services.”

“By bringing these services together, we are well positioned to deliver for a broad range of audience cohorts,” Ellison said. “And given this, we really do expect to grow region engagement, improve retention and increase revenue and profitability in line with, or ahead of, the leading competitors over the long term.”

Pricing has not been publicly discussed, but Ellison said Skydance would base it on “discipline and consumer feedback, so we can continue to grow the services” during the bundle phase.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Ellison also updated shareholders on the company’s plans to deal with a decline in linear TV. By 2030, he said, Skydance expects to move “a meaningful majority of revenue and profit from TV to our streaming and studios businesses.”

As to when or if Skydance will merge HBO Max and Paramount+ into one service, Ellison was coy, telling reporters during its call with Wall Street analysts that, “long-term, the plan is basically to bring them together,” but that “it’ll take a period of time to do that.”

“I think in the immediate [term], you will see them operated separately, with things like bundling or things that you’ll be able to see accelerated in the relatively short term,” he said. “I can’t be specific about that yet today.”