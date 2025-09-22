Netflix Inks Global Brand Partnership with AB InBev

AB InBev and Netflix have announced a multiyear global marketing partnership that the two companies are calling “unprecedented” in terms of its global reach and scale of sponsorship activations across AB InBev’s global portfolio of brands.

The two companies did not disclose financial terms or the amount of advertising AB InBev would commit to the streamer. In recent years, the brewer, which owns such brands as Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois, has spent over $7 billion a year marketing its products.

The deal highlights how Netflix is using its global reach to attract ad dollars and the difficulties faced by broadcasters operating on a national or regional level when trying to compete with the streamer.

In the new deal AB InBev will be able to craft global campaigns in the markets where Netflix offers advertising and at the same time customize those campaigns for specific brands and countries. It will also involve customized experiences and promotions around specific Netflix shows and events.

“Streaming is a social and shared experience — it’s an occasion where beer and entertainment come together,” said Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer of AB InBev. “This partnership is an opportunity for our brands to create deeper experiences with consumers and more moments of cheers while they watch the content that shapes culture.”

As part of the deal, the two companies said that AB InBev will collaborate with Netflix on co-marketing campaigns that will come to life across a variety of Netflix’s popular global and regional titles like “The Gentlemen from the UK”, “Brasil 70 - A Saga do Tri from Brazil”, and “Culinary Class Wars” from South Korea, among others. The partnership will include consumer activations, title integrations, limited-edition packaging, digital promotions, and more.

Netflix and AB InBev also reported that they will also partner on co-branded campaigns around Netflix live events. In Mexico, Cerveza Victoria was recently a presenting sponsor for the Canelo vs. Crawford matchup. AB InBev will also advertise during Netflix’s live NFL Christmas Gameday 2025. The companies will also collaborate on some of the world’s biggest events, like the 2027 Women’s World Cup on Netflix.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re always looking for creative ways to build our brand and connect with fans, to keep fueling the fandom that comes from our great shows, thrilling movies, and can’t-miss live events,” said Marian Lee, CMO at Netflix. “The popularity of our titles allows us to pierce the cultural zeitgeist in ways few others can, and a great partnership can make that even better. We are super excited about creating attention-grabbing campaigns with AB InBev that are just as unique, fun, and creative as the shows and movies they support.”