Are Broadcasters About to be Handed a Much-Needed Investment to Upgrade Their Distribution Infrastructure?

Following the FCC’s 2020 decision to repurpose the lower C-Band from satellite broadcast contribution use to mobile wireless services, they are now looking to do the same for the upper C-band spectrum currently used for broadcast distribution, supporting the delivery of live news, sports, and entertainment programming to local affiliate stations and cable head-ends.

Currently, the upper C-band spectrum remains a critical part of traditional distribution infrastructure, but often utilizes older technology, is expensive to operate and offers a centralized distribution network without the ability to easily localize.

When the lower C-band spectrum was reallocated in 2020, the resulting auction raised $81 billion, with a portion of the proceeds allocated to help broadcasters relocate and modernize contribution workflows that suddenly lost access to spectrum.

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That transition accelerated the industry’s move toward IP-based contribution and permanently changed how live content is transported. What might have taken a decade under normal conditions happened in a matter of years, driven by regulation and supported by government funding.

If the upper C Band spectrum is re-allocated similarly, at a time when the industry is heavily cost overhung, it could create opportunities for broadcasters to reduce costs and open up new sources of revenue, funded at least partially by the government.

Migrating from Satellite to IP Distribution

Currently, broadcasters deliver fully assembled channels via satellite to transmitters and cable head ends. There is limited content replacement for localization utilizing local ad servers triggered by SCTE triggers embedded in the signal.

In the future, content, schedules, and metadata could be delivered over IP in the distribution stream format, often in non-real time for file based content, to a lightweight playout server in the headend or transmitter site, which creates the channel locally, enabling:

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Lower infrastructure and distribution costs

Increased revenue through hyperlocal advertising and targeted content

Increased reliability with a multipath architecture and redundant, independently operating playout servers

To facilitate this, the IRD in the head end is replaced with either a small playout server or a lightweight cloud instance, connected to an IP network; the onward distribution network remains the same.

The server has a storage cache for file content and can switch to local live IP feeds. It also has a copy of the schedule downloaded to it, so if the network is lost, it can operate independently, either playing cached content or, if it has not been downloaded yet, evergreen emergency content.

The Business Impact: Lower Cost, Greater Flexibility

If the FCC chooses to fund the transition, broadcasters may face a rare opportunity to receive financial support to replace infrastructure that already limits flexibility and profitability.

Rather than treating the potential C-band claw-back as a like-for-like replacement exercise, station groups can use it as a catalyst to modernize distribution in ways that:

Reduce long-term operating costs

Typically, IP networks are less costly than Satellite time and the required equipment generally shifts from specialized high-frequency capable to off-the-shelf IT-based.

Typically, IP networks are less costly than Satellite time and the required equipment generally shifts from specialized high-frequency capable to off-the-shelf IT-based. Improve monetization flexibility

With a server at the point of distribution, local content and advertisements can be added just for the region served, creating great flexibility to localize and sell local advertising.

In addition, IP and software offer new and more flexible business models, such as pay-as-you-go and SaaS, which are ideal for providing pop-up channels for occasional live events.

With a server at the point of distribution, local content and advertisements can be added just for the region served, creating great flexibility to localize and sell local advertising. In addition, IP and software offer new and more flexible business models, such as pay-as-you-go and SaaS, which are ideal for providing pop-up channels for occasional live events. Simplify operations across linear and streaming

Linear, streaming, FAST and VoD channels can be distributed from a common content pool, simplifying the supply chain and consolidating silos, further reducing operating costs.

Linear, streaming, FAST and VoD channels can be distributed from a common content pool, simplifying the supply chain and consolidating silos, further reducing operating costs. Increase reliability and reduce on-air incidents

Utilizing IP technology enables multipath distribution and lower cost, off-the-shelf hardware, and provides for easy to implement redundancy strategies. The use of distributed networks and local servers provides a robust solution, reducing technical failures, on-air incidents and errors.

Utilizing IP technology enables multipath distribution and lower cost, off-the-shelf hardware, and provides for easy to implement redundancy strategies. The use of distributed networks and local servers provides a robust solution, reducing technical failures, on-air incidents and errors. Future-proof distribution against further spectrum or market shifts

IP distribution provides a materially different cost and operating model for station groups and network operators, as well as providing them with insulation against further satellite bandwidth reallocation and the ability to localize content more easily.

Looking Ahead

This distributed IP architecture reflects the approach BCNEXXT has already implemented in the playout architecture behind Vipe, which was designed from the ground up for distributed, IP-based playout rather than centralized, hardware-dependent broadcast infrastructures.

As the industry evolves, this type of architecture provides broadcasters with a practical path to modernize playout and distribution, improving operational efficiency, unlocking new monetization opportunities, and adapting to change without disruption. The spectrum conversation may be the immediate catalyst, but the bigger opportunity is for broadcasters to rethink how distribution is built, operated, and monetized over the next decade.