PSSI Taps Appear X for Live Coverage of FIFA World Cup

LAS VEGAS and OSLO—PSSI, a global provider of live media production services announced a new phase in its collaboration with Appear, deploying Appear’s X Platform to upgrade its mobile fleet and PSSI International Teleport in advance of live coverage of the FIFA World Cup, which takes place in North America, June 11-July 19.

PSSI also deployed Appear X for its coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup Cup in 2025. The company said it selected Appear’s solutions “due to their high density, integrated functionality and advanced security, enabling PSSI to build a more flexible and future-ready contribution infrastructure.”

“Upgrading the PSSI trucks and our teleport in Pittsburgh with Appear’s X Platform puts us in a strong position for an extremely demanding summer of live sports,” says Derek Blount, CEO of PSSI. “The combination of Appear’s high-density deployment and our own operations and engineering expertise enables us to exceed our customers’ requirements in premium live events. As an early adopter of this platform, PSSI has years of experience proving the reliability of both the Appear technology and the support team behind it.”

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Appear is providing PSSI with multiple X20 chassis and a range of integrated functionality including encoding, decoding, satellite modulation and demodulation, ASI and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT).

As part of this project, Appear has enabled PSSI to upgrade its video transport security to BISS-2, giving customers confidence that their premium sports feeds are highly secure, leveraging AES-128 encryption, dynamic key rotation and real-time receiver control.

“PSSI operates in some of the most challenging live production and transmission environments in the broadcast market, with its customers demanding flawless performance, strong security and total operational reliability,” said Ed McGivern, President & General Manager, Appear US. “This deployment helps ensure that PSSI delivers for its customers with greater efficiency, more flexibility and the confidence that premium live sports feeds are protected at every stage.”