ENCO to Showcase New aiTrack Capabilities at 2026 NAB Show

NOVI, Mich.— ENCO has announced a major evolution of its aiTrack dynamic content insertion technology for NAB Show 2026, transforming the original aiTrack workflow into a fully cloud-native, automation-agnostic platform designed for modern broadcast environments.

The company will demo the new features at Booth C2116 in the Central Hall of the LVCC during the show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas.

Built to meet the growing demand for timely, localized and engaging content, aiTrack enables broadcasters to instantly generate, customize and schedule AI-driven audio segments for live and automated programming.

Accessible through any web browser for the first time, aiTrack allows on-air and production teams to create broadcast-ready content in seconds using advanced generative AI models and natural-sounding synthetic voices. From breaking news, entertainment, weather and sports updates to sponsored segments and localized content, the platform delivers seamless insertion into live broadcasts or scheduled playlists across terrestrial and streaming platforms.

“aiTrack represents a fundamental shift in how broadcasters approach content creation and delivery,” said Ken Frommert, President, ENCO. “By removing infrastructure barriers and simplifying AI workflows, we’re giving stations of all sizes the ability to produce high-quality, real-time content that connects with audiences in more meaningful and personalized ways.”

aiTrack's architecture combines large language models, real-time data integration and advanced prompt engineering with high-quality synthetic voice technology. A unique “foundation prompt” framework streamlines complex AI processes into intuitive templates, allowing users to generate consistent, on-brand content simply by entering key variables such as location, format or sponsorship details, according to the company.

The platform’s automation-agnostic design ensures compatibility with any broadcast system, enabling seamless delivery of generated audio files into existing workflows from anywhere in the world. Its role-based interface supports collaboration across teams, while integrated scheduling tools allow users to plan and automate content delivery through a centralized calendar.

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aiTrack also introduces significant advancements in audio realism and flexibility, including multi-voice capabilities, language localization and voice cloning technology derived from ENCO’s SPECai platform. These enhancements bring AI-generated audio closer than ever to human performance, enabling broadcasters to maintain a consistent and authentic on-air sound.

As broadcasters navigate staffing challenges and increasing content demands, aiTrack provides a scalable solution that reduces production overhead while expanding creative and revenue opportunities. Stations can deliver more frequent updates, personalize content for local audiences, and incorporate branded or sponsored segments—all while maintaining operational efficiency, according to the company.

“By combining dynamic content generation, flexible scheduling and cloud-based delivery, aiTrack redefines what’s possible in live broadcasting, empowering organizations to do more with less while enhancing audience engagement,” said Frommert.