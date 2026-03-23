Utah Scientific To Spotlight Hybrid SDI-IP Portfolio At 2026 NAB Show

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific will feature its growing portfolio of hybrid SDI-IP routing, conversion, control and signal-management solutions during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This year’s exhibit will focus on live, end–to–end demonstrations of the Utah Scientific’s advanced ST 2110 workflows, featuring On–Ramp, Pass–Through Cards, NBOSS, and the UTAH–400 Series 2 Gateway Router anchored by the company’s 10–year hardware warranty.

Utah Scientific will also showcase complementary high–density signal transport and distribution tools, including the MAXMUX multiplexing system and the UHD configurable distribution amplifier, demonstrating efficient ways to manage UHD and multi-signal environments.

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The company’s fully integrated, hybrid SDI-ST 2110 workflow is built around On–Ramp, its 1RU SDI–to–ST 2110 gateway and processing engine. The unit supports hot–swappable encapsulation/de–encapsulation cards and 16 SFP cages on the front of the chassis to enable incremental migration to IP with a routable SDI backup of all signals.

On–Ramp is part of Utah Scientific’s E.D.G.E. (Equally Distributed Growth Environment) platform. Every node shares the same compact footprint, allowing routing capacity to be distributed exactly where needed. Users can connect nodes through a network switch to create a highly scalable routing environment with virtually unlimited growth.

On–Ramp is the newest E.D.G.E. device, which also includes MAXMUX (which can increase CWDM channel capacity from 18 to 72 channels) and UHD distribution amplifier, configurable through Utah Scientific software.

Pass–Through cards deliver hybrid 2110-SDI gateways without needing external gateway devices. They can be installed in any new or existing Series 2 router, providing ST 2110 encapsulation/de–encapsulation in addition to SDI routing. This gives users the option to migrate a single device from an SDI core to a hybrid core to an edge device.

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The hybrid SDI-2110 products will be shown under the NBOSS control layer, the company’s NMOS control solution. Built on AMWA NMOS standards, NBOSS provides IS–04 discovery and IS–05 connection management, IS–09 system parameters and IEEE 1588 PTP awareness, enabling operators to switch 2110 flows as easily as SDI using Utah Scientific’s SC–4, hardware panels, Soft–LC or Web Panel interfaces.

See Utah Scientific in 2026 NAB booth N.941.