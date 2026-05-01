Broadcaster Draper Media Names Bill Vernon President
Will lead company’s seven TV stations, 12 radio stations across Delaware, Maryland
SALISBURY, Md.—Bill Vernon was named president of Draper Media, a broadcast group that owns seven television stations and 12 radio stations across the Delmarva Peninsula region of Delaware and Maryland, effective May 1.
Vernon had served as vice president of the company since December of 2024.
“Bill has demonstrated exceptional leadership at every level of this company since the day he arrived,” Draper President and CEO Molly Draper Russell said. “In less than six years, he has grown the Delmarva Sports Network from a startup venture into a thriving local sports destination, taken on oversight of our radio portfolio, and earned the trust of everyone he’s worked with. Bill is the right person to lead Draper Media into its next chapter, and I have complete confidence in his vision for this company.”
Vernon joined Draper Media in 2020. He served as general manager of the Delmarva Sports Network, a 24/7 sports network focused on local high schools, regional colleges and local minor-league sports, and took it to profitability. He later served as station manager before his promotion to VP, where he added oversight of the company’s radio group to his duties.
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Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.