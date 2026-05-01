Broadcaster Draper Media Names Bill Vernon President

SALISBURY, Md.—Bill Vernon was named president of Draper Media, a broadcast group that owns seven television stations and 12 radio stations across the Delmarva Peninsula region of Delaware and Maryland, effective May 1.

Vernon had served as vice president of the company since December of 2024.

“Bill has demonstrated exceptional leadership at every level of this company since the day he arrived,” Draper President and CEO Molly Draper Russell said. “In less than six years, he has grown the Delmarva Sports Network from a startup venture into a thriving local sports destination, taken on oversight of our radio portfolio, and earned the trust of everyone he’s worked with. Bill is the right person to lead Draper Media into its next chapter, and I have complete confidence in his vision for this company.”

Vernon joined Draper Media in 2020. He served as general manager of the Delmarva Sports Network, a 24/7 sports network focused on local high schools, regional colleges and local minor-league sports, and took it to profitability. He later served as station manager before his promotion to VP, where he added oversight of the company’s radio group to his duties.