Videssence ExceLED 225

225W unit features adjustable beam spread; provides long throw and high light levels required for film and video in large production studios and similar applications; “Nine Light” in spot mode with daylight LEDs provides more than 2200 lux at 15m; has a 30,000-hour life achieved through precision heat sink design.

www.videssence.tv

Booth: C3941