Harris to introduce Invenio Motion 4 at IBC2012

At IBC2012, Harris Broadcast Communications will introduce Invenio Motion 4, the latest evolution of the Harris Invenio media asset management workflow module for intelligent media movement. Invenio Motion 4 integrates multiple functions to track, manage and execute workflow activities, along with the unique capability to quantify the value of how every task correlates across the workflow.

Invenio Motion 4 is designed to represent a reinvention of media asset management applications from a simple workflow engine to a comprehensive media management solution that integrates people, applications and devices into a holistic workflow. It builds on the experiences of previous-generation Invenio Motion customers around the world, bringing unparalleled workflow capabilities to users whose responsibilities stretch across traffic and billing, journalism, archive management, content playout and other operations.

Invenio Motion 4 allows users to add, configure and manage devices, assign tasks to personnel, and track projects from inception to completion. It consolidates multiple asset management tasks within its engine, bringing together many transcoding and storage options, for example — including long-term tape library archives. It brings scaling and clustering techniques common to IT platforms to the broadcast workflow, allowing organizations to group and load-balance devices.

Furthermore, organizations can gather detailed information tied to project length, associated costs and other performance-related factors. This allows customers to determine the efficiency of their operations along with clarity on how to improve processes, from project prioritization to better balancing workflow assignments amongst staff. The ultimate benefit is the ability to fully understand the purpose of every task and its value to the overall media operation.