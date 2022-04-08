Wurl’s FAST Channels Land On LG Channels

PALO ALTO, Calif.—Streaming TV tech provider Wurl has announced a deal with LG Electronics that will make Wurl-powered free ad support TV (FAST) channels available on LG Channels worldwide.

Wurl will be distributing the FAST channels globally while also providing monetization services and maximizing revenue to the company.

As part of the deal, Wurl will be available on all LG smart TVs from 2018 forward, including third-party smart TVs that are powered by webOS.

The global roll-out has already begun with Wurl-powered FAST channels launching in the U.S., UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg.

The expansion into further territories, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, Ireland, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland, will continue throughout 2022.

LG Channels is LG's free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, childrens' programs, and more.

"LG TV customers expect the best when it comes to home entertainment. With this partnership, we are excited to enhance their offerings by vastly expanding the content available to the global audience," said Ingrid Mariotti, director of business development, streamers at Wurl.