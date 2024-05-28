WSC Sports Unveils Trio Of AI-Driven Content Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel—WSC Sports has introduced three additions to its product portfolio for sports ecosystem companies that address content management, creation and distribution and leverage artificial intelligence.

The products, Around the Game, In-App Stories and Discovery Networks, enable sports content companies to adapt more quickly to the shifting landscape of fan consumption by allowing organizations to capitalize on their relationships with fans, WSC Sports said.

Together, the solutions make it possible for sports media organizations to make the best use of their video content, expand reach, grow their fan bases and explore new revenue opportunities across digital platforms, it said.

“We see a future where sports fans get only the content they want – content that is of personal interest to them, content that our technology helps them discover, and content that will deepen relationships between fans and sports entities on a one-to-one level,” said WSC Sports CEO and co-founder Daniel Shichman.

“With the launch of three new solutions, the inspiration for our new tagline, ‘Fuel the Fandom,’ we are transitioning to a full AI content solution, helping our clients provide the best personalized content experience to sports fans across all platforms while generating new revenue streams.”

Around the Game expands the company’s AI capabilities, addressing in-game content with indexing and automating content management, including fan reactions, player arrivals, sponsor logos, interviews, press conferences and studio shows. With Around the Game, media organizations can centralize all assets on one platform, identify interesting storylines with content searches and automatically curating any content fans want, it said.

Its new In-App Stories product allows sports organizations to insert a vertical video experience in owned-and-operated digital platforms that enables fans to engage with content in a manner that’s similar to how they engage with content on popular social media platforms. With In-App Stories, organizations can automatically create and deliver vertical content in a variety of formats, such as vertical swipeable video feeds, polls and quizzes, it said.

The WSC Sports Discovery Network increases the content exposure of rightsholders by reaching fans on pre-agreed third-party sports properties. It provides a way to reach new fans and explore monetization opportunities. With the Sports Discovery Network, rightsholders retain full control of content distribution and can generate exposure, drive traffic and maximize monetization opportunities, it said.