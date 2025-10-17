Sports Fishing Championship Deploys DigitalGlue Storage Platform

MURRIETA, Calif.—The Sports Fishing Championship (SFC) has deployed DigitalGlue’s creative.space storage platform to streamline video production by centralizing media management and post-production editing with unified workflows that accelerate content delivery and simplify collaboration.

SFC, the premier competitive saltwater fishing series, faces unique challenges when producing live tournaments. Boats can stay offshore for days capturing terabytes of footage in unpredictable weather, often forcing workflows to fall back on record-and-ingest methods.

Before creative.space, SFC’s editors and producers juggled hard drives, cloud services and multiple MAM systems. This created duplicate files, inconsistent access and wasted time. With creative.space, the entire media pipeline is consolidated into a single platform, giving teams one reliable source to use.

The creative.space libraries and tagging system enables editors to search footage instantly by angler, sponsor, location or species.

“When producers request a piece on a specific angler, I can pull up not just their catches and B-roll but also every interview sound bite in seconds. What used to take hours of scrubbing through footage now takes minutes, and that’s what convinced the post team, who were understandably cautious about switching workflows mid-season,” said SFC workflow architect and post coordinator Meghan Linn.

This new and improved workflow has proven invaluable during live broadcasts that require editors to cut growing files on the fly for social clips, highlight reels and sponsor packages. “The pressure is constant in live sports, and fishing is no exception. With creative.space, everything stays in one place, whether media is streaming in from Starlink and Haivision or uploaded once crews return to shore. The ability to search, log, and cut growing files in real time has been a game-changer for hitting deadlines,” said director and producer Ryan Tyler, who oversees live broadcasts for SFC.

Even with slow hotel or marina internet connections across the Gulf and Atlantic divisions, collaboration has improved. Editors can log into creative.space, browse, download what they need and work locally. “Everyone’s finding it intuitive and easy to use. I don’t have to spend time training people. They just get it,” said Linn.

