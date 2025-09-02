Camera Corps to Unveil New Underwater Camera System at IBC2025

BYFLEET, England— Remote camera systems specialist Camera Corps, part of the Videndum group, will launch its newest underwater camera system during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Recently deployed for the high diving events at August’s World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, the camera is designed to be submerged up to 19.68 feet (6 meters), the company said.

Developed to cover aquatic sports in demanding conditions, the camera delivers robust performance in extreme environments. It joins a suite of specialized cameras, broadcast robotics and motion-control systems engineered to meet the demands of live production across sports and entertainment, Camera Corps said.

The suite now features UHD resolution and 18 times zoom across both tracking and PTZ models, offering enhanced clarity and precision for professional aquatic sports and other challenging broadcast scenarios. Notably, the new head has also been engineered with acoustic sensitivity in mind. Underwater noise can be a genuine issue, and this unit operates quietly to avoid distracting athletes or interfering with the competition environment, it said.

Camera Corps will also present a range of specialized cameras for use across sports and entertainment production. These include the newly launched robotic nodal intelligent remote heads, which expand automation and precision control capabilities. The company will showcase next-generation mini cameras developed for traditional broadcast and for emerging social media platforms that offer new opportunities for sponsors and content creators, the company said.

See Camera Corp at IBC2025 Stand 13.A05.

More information is available on the company’s website.