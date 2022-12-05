WMX Launches New FAST Channels Exclusively on The Roku Channel

NEW YORK—Warner Music Group’s WMX has partnered with Roku to launch three FAST channels exclusively on The Roku Channel, Roku's free ad-supported streaming service that reaches an estimated 80 million people nationwide.

As a result of the deal, three new channels, WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop, are now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel through the service's Live TV Guide.

Each of the three music and entertainment live linear channels will focus on a specific genre and will be programmed based on insights around consumer behavior.

The channels feature music videos and concerts from Warner Music's global catalog of artists, in addition to original programming from WMG's media brands including UPROXX, HipHopDX, Songkick, Cover Nation, The Pit, and Lasso Nation, the companies said. .

"We're extremely excited to partner with The Roku Channel to bring our robust music video catalog and original programming to every screen,” explained Ben Blank, President, Media & Content Business, WMX. “The FAST channel space is expanding rapidly, and this move enables us to further reach music fans everywhere they are. The Roku Channel has been an incredible partner, and as the market leader in FAST, their ecosystem provides the perfect environment to launch our channels."

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. Reaching an estimated 80 million people in Q4, 2021, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 350 free live linear television channels in the U.S.

In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.