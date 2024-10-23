Vizrt Deploys Matrox Video DSX LE5 SDI I/O Cards in TriCaster Vizion

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has announced that it is supplying DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards for Vizrt's latest TriCaster product range.

The TriCaster Vizion uses Matrox's DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards, providing advanced SDI connectivity and integration into modern production workflows. The deployment marks a significant expansion of Vizrt's use of Matrox Video technology, the companies said.

The just-launched TriCaster Vizion is a complete live production system designed for broadcasters, sports networks and live-event producers seeking an efficient solution for high-volume, cost-effective video productions. By incorporating Matrox's DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards, the system delivers flexible SDI input and output configurations up to 12G, enabling users to adapt easily to different production environments, the companies said.

“Our longstanding relationship with Vizrt has been built on mutual trust and shared success for over 20 years,” Francesco Scartozzi, vice president of sales and business development at Matrox Video, said. “They continue to show confidence in Matrox Video products because we actively listened to their needs and responded by offering the best products that meet their requirements. Our DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards enable the TriCaster Vizion to provide robust, reliable performance, meeting the demands of users in dynamic environments. We look forward to collaborating on future projects that continue to push the boundaries of live production.”

Added Vizrt Senior Product Manager Chris McLendon: “Partnering with Matrox Video for the TriCaster Vizion shows our continued commitment to providing the best solutions for our users in live production. The integration of Matrox's DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards enhances the capabilities of our top TriCaster with unparalleled flexibility and performance. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we value the expertise and reliability that Matrox brings to our partnership, and we look forward to the exciting developments ahead.”

More information about Matrox Video and its products is available at video.matrox.com.