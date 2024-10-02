Vizrt Adds New Flagship, Entry-Level Solutions to TriCaster Lineup

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt today announced the addition of TriCaster Vizion and TriCaster Mini S to its TriCaster family.

TriCaster Vizion, the new flagship TriCaster, is designed for broadcasters, sports networks and live event producers. It offers the latest in IP connectivity, configurable SDI I/O supplied by Matrox devices, powerful switching, audio mixing and state-of-the-art graphics. It features leading graphics capabilities with TriCaster Graphics powered by Viz Flowics as standard, as well as artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automation of time-consuming tasks, the company said.

Vizrt is making TriCaster Vizion available with different licensing options and a choice of two hardware platforms supported by HP. Support is part of the perpetual and subscription-licensing options, the company said.

“TriCaster Vizion is the hub of a complete digital media production ecosystem. It’s built to understand the needs of media production, which are constantly evolving,” Vizrt Global Head of Product Management Ulrich Voigt said. “In fact, TriCaster Vizion was devised from the demands and conversations with the TriCaster user community. The result is a live production system that empowers users to push creative boundaries, streamline workflows and deliver the content they envision.”

TriCaster Mini S is an entry-level, software-only solution for content creators and smaller productions. It offers robust IP connectivity, 4Kp60 streaming, and integrated TriCaster Graphics powered by Viz Flowics as standard. With TriCaster Mini S, users can live-switch video, leverage virtual sets and special effects, mix and record audio, publish to social media and web stream, it said.

“TriCaster Mini S is equipped to bring you everything needed to start your live production journey,” Voigt said. “It also puts the choice in your hands: choose your hardware, then you’re set to create, produce, and stream your stories, your way.”

With the TriCaster Mini S, users simply download software for use or can choose any approved hardware or their own system, the company said.

Both products are available to order now, Vizrt said.

More information is available on the company’s website.