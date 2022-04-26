Matrox Video Unveils New 12G/6G/3G SDI I/O Cards

MONTREAL, Quebec—Matrox has announced four new multi-channel SDI video input and output (I/O) cards in its broadcast OEM developer card lineup.

Featuring full-height and low-profile cards supporting up to four and eight I/O channels, these new 12G/6G/3G SDI cards enable broadcast equipment manufacturers with more I/O variations to build a wider range of broadcast graphics systems, channel-in-a-box platforms, and capture/playout video servers.

“Recognizing that the push to IP is strong, Matrox also sees many workflows in the broadcast and media space where SDI is the answer,” said Francesco Scartozzi, VP of sales and business development, Broadcast and Media Group at Matrox Video. “Whether it be 12G/6G, or even 3G-SDI, with this new lineup, we are enabling our broadcast customers with the flexibility needed to face the new landscape.”

Matrox X.mio5 12G and Matrox DSX LE5 12G cards provide broadcast OEMs with unprecedented multi-channel, reconfigurable 12G/6G/3G SDI I/O to support various HD and 4K workflows, the company reported.

The new full-height and low-profile SDI cards include:

The X.mio5 12G/8 card providing 4x 12G/6G inputs and 4x 12G/6G outputs or 8x 3G-SDI reconfigurable SDI I/O to operate simultaneously on a single full-height, half-length card. X.mio5 12G/8 also features on-board multi-channel HDR conversions, motion adaptive de-interlacing, pristine scaling, and powerful compositing engines for high-density 4K video processing.

The DSX LE5 12G/8 card offering 4x 12G/6G inputs and 4x 12G/6G outputs or 8x 3G-SDI reconfigurable SDI I/O to operate simultaneously on a single full-height, half-length card

The DSX LE5 LP 12G/8 card delivering 4x 12G/6G or 8x 3G-SDI reconfigurable SDI I/O to operate simultaneously on a single low-profile, half-length card

The DSX LE5 LP 12G/4 card enabling 4x 12G/6G/3G reconfigurable SDI I/O to operate simultaneously on a single low-profile, half-length card

The company also reported that the Matrox DSX SDK is designed to provide the reliability and stability required for demanding on-air broadcast operations. A unified architecture that is common across all Matrox SDI I/O, ST 2110 NIC, and H.264 codec cards, the DSX SDK supports key functions—including file reading/writing, memory management, and a range of file formats, codecs, and effects—to facilitate an agile development effort. A prototyping tool is also available to rapidly simulate and test use cases without writing a single line of code.

The new Matrox SDI I/O cards are now available for shipping.