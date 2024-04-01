Matrox Video’s Angus Mackay Talks ‘IT-ification’ of M&E Industry
In this interview Mackay delves into such important topics as the rapid uptake of COTS and the impact of the cloud and IT on media workflows
It’s no secret change is afoot in Media & Entertainment Industry production workflows. The lineup of single-purpose products that formed the building blocks of an integrated technology solution are being replaced rapidly by COTS computers and networks as well as the cloud.
In this Q&A with TVTech Contributing Editor Phil Kurz, Matrox Video Product Marketing Manager Angus Mackay discusses this “IT-ification” of the industry and how his company is helping organizations with these changes. Mackay also looks ahead to the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas (Booth SL5073) and discusses what to expect from the company at the annual gathering.
About Matrox Video
Matrox Video is a global leader in video technology. Featuring a complete portfolio of best-in-class hardware, software, APIs, and SDKs, Matrox Video enables OEMs, system integrators, value-added channel partners, and end users to push the boundaries of video innovation. Serving the AV/IT, broadcast, and emerging markets for over 45 years, Matrox Video is synonymous with quality, performance, interoperability, and support. Matrox Video’s legal entity is Matrox Graphics Inc., part of the Matrox Group. More information is available at the company website.
Matrox Video's product marketing manager Angus Mackay's professional achievements include proficiency in post-production for film, television, and media, experience as an in-house producer specializing in sales pitches and rapport-building, and roles in content production, product marketing, and customer relations with companies such as Autodesk and Avid. He has participated in numerous trade shows across continents. Additionally, Angus pursued a mini-MBA at McGill University to enhance his expertise.