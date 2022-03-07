Vislink Debuts AeroLink Airborne COFDM Transmitter At HAI HELI-EXPO

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J.—Vislink is demonstrating AeroLink, the latest addition to its next-generation Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS), for the first time to the public at the ongoing HAI HELI-EXPO 2022 in Dallas, March 7-10.

“We are excited to announce the debut of AeroLink,” said Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “We designed it from the ground up to deliver the immediate, clear and reliable video communications that are essential requirements of public safety organizations, military and government agencies and news and sports broadcasters. AeroLink is truly a first-of-its-kind solution to provide outstanding video quality, secure, full-duplex, real-time connectivity, extensive operating ranges and flexible support for COFDM, MESH and bonded cellular/5G networks.”

AeroLink is an aircraft-based unit that offering an IP-based, fully bi-directional workflow and tight integration with other elements of the Vislink AVDS, including the company’s Quantum Receiver. It is a lightweight, full-featured 4K or 2 x 1080p 60 HEVC digital dual-encoding video downlink solution built to address the demanding requirements of airborne operations, the company said.

HEVC compression efficiency enables superior quality video with reduced bandwidth for seamless, extended geographical coverage. The dual-encoding system allows the transmission of multiple video services over the same signal. It provides bi-directional data transmission and includes an optional MANET (MESH) component as a node in an ad-hoc system, it said.

AeroLink incorporates a 5G transceiver that may be used as part of the 5G public infrastructure to ensure low-latency, broadcast-quality transmissions. AeroLink includes key security features, such as advanced AES encryption and FIPS 140-2, and complies with all aircraft regulations, Vislink said.

“The combination of secure COFDM with public 5G or FirstNet connectivity enables the greatest agility for all first responders, newsgathering organizations and defense and first responder agencies. We are confident that it will set the standard in air-to-ground communications in demanding operating environments,” said Miller.

