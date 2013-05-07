VidOvation features expanded product lineup at NAB Show
VidOvation debut at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas last month a new line of product families for IPTV, webcasting and fiber optic transport designed to increase system performance and flexibility.
The new product families include:
- The VidLink II-5 60GHz wireless video link system, which can be used in ad hoc or permanent installations. The system features zero frame delay, zero interference, uncompressed 1.5G HD-SDI video, 270Mb/s SD and DVB ASI, globally allocated unlicensed 60GHz spectrum, no channel coding, ruggedized and water resistant enclosure, water resistant connections, and range for HD of 1640ft and SD greater than 3280ft.
- The VidO-Stream webcasting and video streaming technology, a self-contained portable streaming video encoder that delivers an HD Stream up to 1920 x 1080 resolution and bit rates up to 10MB/sec in an 8in x8inx4in footprint.
- The VidOptic line of fiber-optic transmission systems, featuring a wide variety of competitively priced products for the broadcast HDTV and video production, studio camera feeds as well as military and medical applications.
- The VidOvation TV offers IPTV and Video-over-IP systems implemented in an open architecture that provides high-end features, quality, and performance at a price point comparable to entry level systems.
