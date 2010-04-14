Video Technics to Debut Integrated Workflows at NAB
Video Technics Inc. is showcasing what it calls "WorkFlow Complete" at NAB. This new platform incorporates technology from VT and Oasys for an end-to-end solution aimed at the master control/transmission play-to-air market.
Making its debut at NAB, the integrated product line provides a complete workflow of automation products consisting of ingest, asset management, editing, storage, news and master control playout automation.
