Viant, Disney Advertising Expand CTV Ad Collaboration

IRVINE, Calif.—Viant Technology said it has expanded its agreement with Disney Advertising that’s focused on making premium connected TV, video and display inventory addressable and biddable for more advertisers.

“We have made significant progress on our journey to unlock access to more inventory for advertisers of all sizes powered by automation, and our collaboration with Viant sets the stage for next-generation audience activation at scale while tapping into unique demand,” Matt Barnes, vice president of programmatic sales, Disney Advertising, said. “By bringing more opportunities to the table for midmarket buyers, we continue to level the playing field by providing more flexibility, choice and control to advertisers.”

The collaboration will provide advertisers with access to Disney’s clean-room technology and proprietary BridgeID, along with Viant’s Household ID, which enables Viant’s ad buyers to improve the performance of campaigns by accessing audiences at scale.

It also combines Viant’s CTV expertise, extensive reach among independent ad agencies and its AI-powered solutions with the scale of Disney’s leading streaming footprint, in ways that improve addressability by up to 20%, the two companies said.

"This collaboration accelerates Viant’s strategic partnership with Disney, and further delivers increased value to advertisers,” Tom Wolfe, Viant’s senior vice president of business development, said. "Viant's Direct Access program continues to power more impactful relationships between our advertising clients and world-class CTV content owners, on the strength of first-party data and optimized supply paths.”

