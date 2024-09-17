Viant Technology Launches New Programmatic Ad Solution, ViantAI

IRVINE, Calif.—Viant Technology Inc. has launched ViantAI, an advanced AI-powered platform that it says will reshape how programmatic advertising is planned, purchased and measured by delivering improved intelligence, efficiencies and automation.

ViantAI is an autonomous platform that handles every stage of programmatic advertising, from building campaign plans to optimizing execution. It takes the complexity out of the process by creating fully data-driven media plans and executing them in minutes, the company reported.

"We recently experimented with ViantAI and we were very impressed with the intuitive nature of the interface, the speed of the response, and most of all, the comprehensive and on-target media plan it generated from limited campaign inputs," said Marc Boudreau, vice president of marketing at Rush Street Interactive. "We really see ViantAI creating a ‘superpower’ for media buyers in their ability to accelerate the campaign planning and execution."

"ViantAI is a breakthrough for our industry," added Tim Vanderhook, CEO of Viant Technology. "It acts like a digital advertising expert, taking over the difficult, data-intensive work so advertisers can focus on high-level decision-making and creativity."

Looking ahead, the company said that ViantAI will continue to evolve with additional functionality, including autonomous decisioning capabilities that will fine-tune campaigns based on real-time performance data. This will further automate the process, ensuring that every ad dollar is maximized without requiring constant human supervision. ViantAI is designed to be the intelligent command center for programmatic advertising, allowing brands to achieve their goals more efficiently and effectively.

"ViantAI isn’t about small, incremental changes," Vanderhook emphasized. "It represents a significant step forward in automating the entire campaign process, letting advertisers focus on what matters."

Learn more about ViantAI here.