Viant Integrates with Google Cloud’s BigQuery Data Clean Rooms

IRVINE, Calif.—The ad tech company Viant Technology Inc. has announced a new integration with Google Cloud’s BigQuery data clean rooms that enables the seamless onboarding of privacy-safe, first-party data from the Google Cloud ecosystem into the Viant Data Platform (VDP). This will improve targeting and measurement within Viant’s Demand-Side Platform (DSP), Viant reported.

The integration comes at a time when third-party cookies are on the brink of obsolescence, which has boosted the demand for reliable, privacy-safe data solutions using first-party data.

Viant said that the partnership with Google Cloud’s BigQuery data clean rooms sets new standards for data privacy and operational efficiency, enabling first-party data matching and measurement through execution in the Viant DSP alongside the cookieless Viant Household ID.

As part of the integration, Viant data is now available as a service within Google Cloud data clean room environments. This integration ensures secure, privacy-safe data at scale, allowing advertisers to execute precise media campaigns and achieve closed-loop measurement across the Viant DSP, guaranteeing full interoperability. This partnership positions Viant as one of the first DSPs to enable a connection with Google Cloud’s BigQuery data clean rooms, paving the way for advanced data activation capabilities in programmatic advertising, the companies said.

"In the current landscape, the importance of providing privacy-forward first-party data solutions for advertisers cannot be overstated," stated Dustin Kwan, chief product officer at Viant. "Our partnership with Google Cloud not only extends Viant capabilities for a post-cookie future but also keeps our data platform and DSP at the forefront of the industry, delivering solutions that respect user privacy while enhancing ad targeting and measurement capabilities."