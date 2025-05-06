The WNET Group Names Randall T. Decker Senior Director, Technology

NEW YORK—The WNET Group, parent company of the PBS station Thirteen, has announced the appointment of Randall T. Decker to senior director, technology, effective immediately.

In the new role, Decker will oversee infrastructure and production technology, as well as engineering and broadcast services.

(Image credit: WNET Group)

For the past 10 years Decker has consulted for The WNET Group, ensuring the security and stability of WNET's technology platform, as well as the implementation of major initiatives through team collaboration with infrastructure, production services and engineering, WNET reported.

"Randy has demonstrated exceptional leadership, technical and project management acumen, and a strong commitment to our goals," said Neal Shapiro, The WNET Group president and CEO. "We're excited to continue the great technological progress Randy has spearheaded thus far at the organization."

In 2011, Decker co-founded ZionMason, Inc., a consulting and software development company that provides operational efficiency services, project management, and systems development, including B2B, web, and SaaS applications.

For nearly three decades prior, he held various positions at Pfizer, Inc. He was most notably senior director of Latin American operations, where he supported growth of critical businesses in emerging markets in 73 sites across 18 countries and the West Indies, as well as the director of U.S./Canadian regional facilities operations, where he was accountable for the development of Pfizer's property portfolio.

Decker graduated from William Paterson University with a degree in Radio and Television/Interpersonal Communications and Union College of NJ with a degree in Architectural Engineering.