Sportradar Launches New Suite of NBA Fan-Engagement Solutions

NEW YORK & ST. GALLEN, Switzerland—In the run-up to the start of the NBA season, Sportradar has introduced a new suite of innovative fan-engagement solutions to be used by the league and its media partners.

The new suite of tools, which leverages AI and Sportradar’s advanced proprietary technology, relies on a full range of official NBA content, including skeletal tracking data. That allows Sportradar to harness hundreds of thousands of data points from each game, enabling the rapid development of products that improve fan engagement and open up new revenue streams for the NBA and its partners and Sportradar clients, the company said.

(Image credit: Sportradar)

"Sportradar is committed to deepening our longstanding partnership with the NBA, while also supporting betting operators and media companies in capitalizing on the immense global popularity of the league,” said Eric Conrad, executive vice president of rights and strategic partnerships—USA & Latam at Sportradar. “Sportradar’s proprietary technology, underpinned by the application of powerful AI to deep data, continues to reimagine how fans interact with the NBA. We are excited by what the future holds, driven by our constant innovation.”

Sportsradar described the new tools as follows:

Virtualized Live Match Tracker: This tool uses computer vision to transform real-time official NBA data into 3D visualizations that are delivered in a hyper-personalized stream, featuring customizable viewing angles and resulting in an immersive experience that keeps fans engaged in a betting operator’s app as they are served in-game wagering opportunities.

4Sight Streaming: Launched earlier this year for tennis and now available for basketball, 4Sight Streaming generates animated overlays and actionable insights by processing volumes of deep data. This creates an enriched viewing experience that can predict the likely outcomes in a game so fans can make informed real-time betting decisions.

NBA Advanced Visualizations: Through rich, interactive graphics and animations, these visualizations leverage real-time skeletal tracking data to create engaging content, such as 3D animations, heat maps and player performance metrics, that enhance game analysis and add a dynamic element to support media companies’ storytelling about the action on the court.

emBET: Following its successful launch on NBA League Pass earlier this year, emBET now allows bettors to actively monitor their wagers and is also now available on a wider range of devices, including internet-connected televisions and Android devices, increasing opportunities for fans to enjoy an interactive viewing and betting experience.