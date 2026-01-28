Verizon's Recent Widespread Outage Should Be a Wake-Up Call to Broadcasters

The major Verizon outage on Jan. 14, 2026 should serve as a pivotal moment for anyone who relies on cellular connectivity—whether Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or others—to move voice and data across their networks.

This discussion is aimed primarily at the broadcast industry, which has increasingly leaned on these networks for critical communication in Electronic News Gathering (ENG). Cellular systems now support everything from basic courier coordination and news crew communication to IFB and, more recently, live cameras using various cellular bonding technologies. In my view, the industry has become too dependent on these networks.

Some may say, “What, me worry?” After all, we have dual-SIM phones and multiple carriers built into our bonding systems. Redundancy is good, but it is not enough in a world where so much hinges on cellular connectivity.

Imagine if a major catastrophic event had occurred that same day and news coverage needed to get on the air. Yes, dual-SIM devices might allow you to switch carriers, and bonding systems would try to use whatever networks remain. But you would be competing with other broadcasters, the general public, commercial users, and—most importantly—public safety agencies with priority access. You might get something on the air, but it would be far from guaranteed.

Now imagine something worse: multiple carriers going down simultaneously. In today’s environment, that scenario is not far-fetched and deserves serious consideration.

In recent years, many broadcasters—often guided by finance departments—have reduced or eliminated investments in conventional and legacy broadcast communication systems. With all due respect to those teams, this is a major mistake.

Throughout my career, I consistently pushed back on these cuts because I believed in maintaining these systems for exactly the kind of “doomsday” scenarios we’re now seeing glimpses of. These conversations were never easy, and many times the cuts happened anyway, no matter how firmly I made my case. But the point needed to be made.

Now is the time to reopen that conversation with your finance teams, VPs of Operations/Engineering, and General Managers. The recent outage is a perfect example of why reinvestment is necessary.

If your finance department still doesn’t see the value, you may still have options. If you have existing but underused infrastructure—VHF/UHF communications, microwave systems, satellite trucks—test them regularly and keep them operational.

Low-cost steps you can take now:

Licensing & Compliance

Verify that your FCC licenses are valid; renew or reapply if needed.

Ensure older systems still meet FCC compliance requirements.

VHF/UHF & IFB Systems

Conduct field tests.

Make repairs or updates as needed, then retest.

ENG Microwave Systems

Test ENG and satellite vehicles.

Perform mechanical inspections (engine, generator, tires, etc.).

Test transmitters, RF camera receivers, and all related systems.

Inspect NYCOIL and cabling.

Verify mast operation, seals, and lubrication.

For satellite trucks, book satellite time to confirm the full uplink chain—encoders, decoders, RF, transponder access, and return visibility at your broadcast center.

ENG Receive Sites

These are often the most critical—and the most neglected—systems.

Inspect everything, fixed or rotational, from stem to stern .

. Perform full end-to-end tests: field → receive site → studio.

Other Technologies to Consider

Mesh networks, data repeaters, and emerging alternative technologies may offer additional resilience depending on your market and operational needs. Evaluate all available options.

The recent cellular outage is more than an inconvenience — it’s a warning. Use it to strengthen your case before the next disruption becomes something far more serious.