Sportradar Taps NPAW for Analytics

BARCELONA—Video business intelligence solution provider NPAW has announced that it will be providing analytics solutions to Sportradar, a global technology company that provides business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry.

As a result of the agreement, Sportradar will utilize the NPAW Suite’s Video Analytics product to optimize its streaming service and will integrate the tool into the Sportradar OTT platform to provide NPAW's analytics functionalities to Sportradar's clients.

"The high-growth sports streaming space requires advanced analytics solutions that can help deliver superior experiences and boost business revenues. And custom insights and tools play a key role here," said Ruben Senor-Megias, chief sales officer of NPAW. "With the NPAW Suite, Sportradar and its clients can tailor the state-of-the-art capabilities of the platform to their specific monitoring, organizational, and branding requirements to make the most of their data."

The companies explained that Sportradar will use the NPAW Suite’s extensive real-time monitoring capabilities to enhance the Sportradar OTT Service. NPAW’s analytics insights will help Sportradar improve its service’s perceived quality experience (QoE), to better understand its audience behavior and content preferences, troubleshoot errors faster and more effectively to deliver improved client care.

Additionally, with the integration of the NPAW Suite’s capabilities into the white-label Sportradar OTT platform, Sportradar customers will have access to deeper insights into video consumption, user engagement, and QoE.