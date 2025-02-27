Sony to Showcase New E-Mount Lens for its Mirrorless Cameras at the 2025 NAB Show

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has launched the 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS (SEL400800G), its longest-range full-frame E-Mount lens to date, setting a new benchmark in focal length reach for the Sony mirrorless system, the company said. The Sony E-Mount lens lineup previously peaked at 600mm, but the 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS extends the focal length to 800mm for specialty shooting. The additional reach is especially beneficial for birding, wildlife, aerial, and sports photographers seeking long-range lens capabilities.

Sony will showcase the lens at booth N439 in the North Hall during the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9.

The 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is designed to provide exceptional image quality and lens control across the entire ultra telephoto zoom range. Its internal zoom mechanism ensures stable handling, while its advanced optical design delivers creamy bokeh and sharp, detailed images. With a fast and accurate autofocus system combined with a durable, versatile build, this lens is a powerful tool ideal for both photographers and videographers documenting far away subjects.

"At Sony, we are dedicated to equipping photographers and videographers with the tools they need to push creative boundaries. The 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is a testament to this commitment, delivering unparalleled reach and reliability as a super telephoto within the G Series lens line-up,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “By continually expanding our lens offerings, we ensure that Sony mirrorless users have the specialized gear to capture stunning imagery in even the most challenging environments."

As the newest addition to the Sony’s G lens lineup, the 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is the first Alpha lens to offer a super-telephoto range of 400mm to 800mm, delivering unparalleled reach for the Sony Alpha full-frame system. For applications such as birding photography, the 400mm to 800mm zoom range allows photographers to locate subjects at the wide 400mm end before zooming in up to 800mm for tight, detailed shots. For those who need even more reach, the 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is compatible with the 1.4x and 2x teleconverters2, extending its range up to a staggering 1600mm.

An internal zoom mechanism maintains a balanced length and weight distribution while adjusting focal lengths—enhancing stability and handling. A smooth, responsive zoom ring allows for precise adjustments, while a carefully designed structure helps prevent accidental focal length shifts. In addition, this lens’ zoom ring features a short rotation throw which enables quick zoom adjustments essential for tracking fast-moving subjects in birding, wildlife, and sports photography.

The 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is designed for exceptional optical performance, featuring an 11-blade circular aperture that produces beautifully smooth, creamy backgrounds with stunning bokeh when shooting at a narrow depth of field. Six ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements effectively minimize chromatic aberration, while advanced coatings suppress flare and ghosting, ensuring crisp, high-contrast images even in backlit conditions.

For fast, precise focusing, the lens is equipped with two precision linear motors, enabling seamless tracking that keeps up with the Alpha 9 III’s 120 fps3 maximum burst speed and up to 240 fps in video4. Its quiet operation, focus range switch, and suppressed focus breathing allow for enhanced control and make this lens an excellent choice for both photo and video use.

The 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS delivers solid support for both handheld and tripod-mounted shooting. Its built-in Optical SteadyShot (OSS) image stabilization minimizes shake-induced blur, and when paired with an Alpha camera body featuring in-body stabilization, stability is further enhanced. Durable construction, optimized balance, and a non-removable foot maximize reliability and performance. For tripod use, the tripod mount foot allows quick rotation between horizontal and vertical orientations, offering versatility for various shooting scenarios.

Designed for high-level control and reliability, the lens features three customizable focus hold buttons positioned at 90° increments for easy access in any orientation. Full-time Direct Manual Focus (DMF) automatically engages manual focus when the focus ring is adjusted, allowing for seamless fine-tuning. The redesigned lens hood includes a lock button and filter opening, ensuring effortless operation in any environment.

Additionally, the dust- and moisture-resistant design enhances durability, while a fluorine-coated front element repels contaminants for easier cleaning.