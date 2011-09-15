Sony speeds up SxS PRO memory cards

At IBC, Sony expanded its SxS PRO memory card line with a new generation card offering a write transfer speed twice that of previous versions.

The new SxS PRO 64GB card, model SBP-64A, can read and write data at up to 1.2Gb/s through an ExpressCard slot without the need for an adapter.

As image capture capabilities continue to improve with advances in camera technology and high-definition video recording, the SxS PRO memory card allows professional users to keep pace by acquiring video at ultra fast transfer speeds to on-board media, Sony said. The card’s 64GB capacity enables it to capture 120 minutes of HD422 50Mb/s recording in the MXF mode.

A fully recorded 64GB card can be ingested directly to a laptop in an estimated eight minutes. Sony said the SBP-64A is consistent with the SxS memory cards’ reputation for high speed, durability, reliability and seamless functionality with Sony’s XDCAM HD and XDCAM EX series of solid state memory card camcorders.

The card features a “power failure management” function. This contributor to data reliability, Sony said, enables the card to re-create the data management table in the event of a sudden power loss power or the accidental ejection of the card during recording, as well as through the use of data-error correction and data-defect minimizing functions.

Like its SxS predecessors, the SBP-64A card offers a salvage function and slow-motion recording made possible through its co-engineering with XDCAM HD/XDCAM EX equipment. The SxS PRO 64GB will be available in October.v