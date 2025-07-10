SmallHD Unveils Quantum 27 OLED Monitor

CARY, N.C.—SmallHD has launched the Quantum 27, a new 26.5-inch Quantum-Dot OLED monitor designed to deliver postproduction image quality in a compact, set-friendly form.

Building on the Quantum 32, which was launched in 2024, the Quantum 27 offers the same display technology in a smaller, more versatile chassis that’s well-suited for multimonitor setups.

“The Quantum-Dot OLED panel is truly stunning, and we heard from our users that they wanted more flexibility,” Matt Eidenbock, product manager for SmallHD, said. “The Quantum 27 offers the same incredible image quality as the Quantum 32 but in a more manageable size, making it easier to deploy multiple units and speed up decision-making on set.”

Continuing the partnership with Samsung Display, SmallHD is using Quantum-Dot OLED panels that directly emit narrow-spectrum RGB light evenly in all directions, delivering uniform luminance of up to 1,000 nits, extending color gamut coverage to 99% of DCI-P3 and enabling a viewing angle of up to 60 degrees. Consistent color reproduction across the entire screen allows for precise creative decision-making and ensures accurate calibration, SmallHD said.

The Quantum 27 was optimized for set life by offering such features as a handle and feet for easy handling as well as a Universal 100-millimeter VESA mount and ARCA Rail on the back for easy mounting. This monitor includes dials for tactile control and is about 6 pounds lighter than the Quantum 32. Power features include 2x two-pin LEMO power output, a USB-C power output and a USB-A power output. It is also compatible with either Gold Mount or V-Mount battery brackets.

PageOS powers the Quantum Series monitors, the intuitive monitor control center that has become ubiquitous on movie sets. Features include exposure tools like EL Zone, Waveform, Vectorscope and Monitor Calibration Wizard with Calman integration.

More information is available on the company’s website.