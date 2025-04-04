SKY+ and DGO Deploy AI Tools from Mediagenix and Spideo to Personalize Content

BRUSSELS—SKY+ and DGO, the streaming and live TV platforms of DirecTV Latin America and SKY Brasil, have incorporated innovative AI tools of Mediagenix and Spideo, which will allow them to provide the personalized recommendations for content and live TV.

Mediagenix announced the alliance with Vrio Corp. (parent company of DirecTV Latin America and SKY Brasil) to use its media recommendation and curation solution, powered by Spideo, as the basis for offering a premium experience to SKY+ users in Brazil and DGO users in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

The OTT platforms will leverage Mediagenix and Spideo's AI capabilities to enhance personalized and relevant selection. This solution allows users to enjoy, according to their preferences, the extensive catalog that includes thousands of titles, 170 live channels within SKY+, and 260 live channels within DGO.

“Our vision for content search and recommendation technologies extends beyond UI adjustments. Vrio's goal is to increasingly improve content discovery and provide more personalized and engaging user experiences. Content discovery is key on a streaming platform,” said Flavia Guerra, Executive Director of Digital Products at Vrio Corp.

“DGO and SKY+ offer a rich content landscape with a large number of live channels, including local news and exclusive high-profile sporting events like the FIFA Club World Cup,” Guerra added. “With a wide range of commercial models and offerings, personalization becomes essential to deliver the right content to the right user,” explained Guerra.

“Leveraging AI and deep data analytics, Mediagenix/Spideo will provide this personalized content discovery across all screens and platforms, greatly simplifying the customer journey and significantly improving the user experience,” explained Fabrice Maquignon, CEO of Mediagenix.

Mediagenix acquired Spideo in 2024 and Mediagenix/Spideo empowers DGO and SKY+ to tackle the complexities of OTT streaming while enhancing operational efficiency and delivering data-rich experiences at scale.

“DGO and SKY+ are strengthening subscriber engagement and Mediagenix-Spideo is the core technology that will drive this strategy, ensuring seamless scalability while enhancing the audience experience, positioning Vrio as the leading TV Operator in Latin America,” commented Thibault d’Orso, co-founder at Spideo, now leading business development at Mediagenix.

The companies described the key advantages of the solution workflow as follows:

Enhanced Personalization and Engagement: Highly relevant content recommendations based on user preferences, viewing habits, and intent ensure that users find content they love faster, increasing watch time and engagement.

Explainable AI for Content Discovery: Advanced semantic data enables intuitive explanations and algorithmic controllability, which increases users’ trust in the recommendation experience. Viewers will spend less time searching and more time enjoying content.

Keeping Viewers Engaged: Personalized recommendations keep viewers engaged while providing opportunities for targeted upselling and ad placements, boosting both loyalty and profitability.

With Mediagenix and Spideo technology at the core, the partnership solidifies Vrio's position as a premier media and entertainment group across South America.

More information is available at https://www.mediagenix.tv/