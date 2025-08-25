SDVI to Showcase Platform Enhancements and New Integrations at IBC2025

At the IBC2025, SDVI has announced that it will demonstrate how its Rally media supply chain management platform is giving media operations teams the ability to meet the demands for high-volume content processing and escalating deliveries.

The company reported that its support for new automated deliveries to more endpoints brings efficiency, accuracy, and speed for content deliveries to such platforms as Amazon Prime Video, Dish, Hulu, Pluto, Tubi, YouTubeTV, and more.

In addition to showcasing the continuous innovations added to the Rally platform over the past few months, SDVI will also highlight new technical integrations with third-party products adjacent to customers’ core media supply chains. These integrations dramatically improve operational agility and efficiency while also providing increased visibility into status and cost information for work that is being done by outsource service providers, SDVI explained.

“Once again, SDVI will highlight multiple enhancements that deliver meaningful gains in productivity and content processing efficiency,” Geoff Stedman, CMO, SDVI. “We continually look for ways to make media operations more responsive to the business needs of the larger organization, and the new enhancements to the Rally platform bring even more agility and efficiency to their work. Building on what we announced at NAB Show this year, we will also be highlighting the integrations with other technology providers including powerful functionality delivered by our Rally Application Services partners. From editing directly on S3 storage to managing external localization orders or local on-premises storage, the capabilities provided by our partners ensure that Rally users can leverage a full toolbox in optimizing their media workflows.”

One highlight for SDVI at IBC2025 will be new Rally Connect functionality. Rally Connect is a powerful extension to the Rally Platform that expands the orchestration, automation, and resource provisioning for the media supply chain to include deliveries to dozens of popular distribution services such as Amazon Prime Video, Dish, Hulu, Pluto, Tubi, YouTube TV, and many others.

SDVI noted that the list of endpoints has grown rapidly since NAB, and will continue to grow at a fast pace, thanks to an innovative approach for managing the “recipes” for each endpoint while still allowing the customization needed by some customers for their deliveries. At IBC, SDVI will be showing the power of Rally Connect for automated content deliveries.

Building on an already extensive ecosystem of technology and application partners, SDVI will also be demonstrating new functionality based on integrations with technology from Media-Anywhere for editing, EIKON Group for external job management, and Spectra Logic for on-premises storage management. These integrations further optimize media supply chains for SDVI customers by bringing capabilities into the Rally platform that previously existed only separately, thereby increasing visibility and management of these activities, the company reported.

In addition, SDVI will be showing new operator interfaces for its Rally Insight and Rally Connect products.

Rally Insight is a data visualization tool for analyzing massive volumes of supply chain data. Recent updates to Rally Insight include adding new visualizations and operator control to the data being presented, particularly for job costs and duration.

Rally Connect is a template-driven module within Rally that automates the packaging and delivery of content to distribution partners. The latest update to Rally Connect provides a new operational user interface that tracks delivery status for both content packages and metadata updates, giving operators a fast way to see which deliveries and updates have been successful and which might need attention, SDVI reported.