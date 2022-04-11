Scripps Names Andrés Chaparro VP/GM Of WSFL In Miami

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has appointed Andrés Chaparro to the role of vice president and general manager for WSFL, Scripps’ CW affiliate in Miami.

He is expected to assume the new post on Monday, May 2.

Chaparro has served as vice president and general manager of KXXV and KRHD, the Scripps ABC affiliates in the Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas, market, since October 2021. At KXXV/KRHD, he led KXXV’s high level of performance and community commitment and has expanded KRHD’s news operation to better serve the southern part of the market.

“Andrés has a record of bringing businesses and the community together, creating valuable partnerships and engaging with audiences,” said Local Media president Brian Lawlor. “With his strong business relationships in Miami and commitment to quality, objective journalism, we know Andrés will help drive WSFL’s success.”

Chaparro has experience building strong culture within stations and building a local news brand within the community, with a special focus on promoting awareness around public health and education issues. He launched the largest and most comprehensive Spanish-language voter registration campaign in partnership with the Colorado Secretary of State.

“I look forward to working with the great team at WSFL,” Chaparro said. “Together, we can continue their meaningful work of serving Miami by strengthening relationships with local businesses and the community while empowering and bettering the lives of our audiences through thoughtful, reliable and honest information.”

Chaparro has a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Advertising from Politécnico Grancolombiano University in Colombia, South America. He has served on nonprofit boards, including the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, American Diabetes Association, Colorado Broadcasters Association, EPIC – Executives Partnering to Invest in Children, the Early Childhood Leadership Commission and more.