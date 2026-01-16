NAB Spokesman Alex Siciliano to Depart

Alex Siciliano is moving on from the National Association of Broadcasters .

As NAB’s senior vice president of communications since early 2023, he has been one of its public faces in explaining policy and has been the main point of contact for media who cover NAB activities.

He emailed journalists that he will leave NAB at the end of the coming week to pursue another opportunity.

Grace Whaley recently was promoted to NAB’s director of communications and social media. Judianne Meredith joined NAB last summer as a communications coordinator.

“It has been an honor to work on behalf of America’s broadcasters and to collaborate with so many of you covering this industry,” Siciliano wrote.

Siciliano joined NAB in 2022 as senior communications strategist and was promoted the next year, succeeding Ann Marie Cumming.

Prior to NAB he was VP of communications at The Petrizzo Group. He also was a deputy chief of staff for then-Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado. He previously served as communications director for Gardner and ran communications on his Senate campaign in 2014.

Siciliano also worked on the presidential campaign for the late Sen. John McCain in 2008.

This article originally appeared on TV Tech sister brand, Radio World.