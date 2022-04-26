Roku Inks Output Deal for Lionsgate Theatrical Films

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & SAN JOSE, Calif.—Lionsgate and The Roku Channel have closed a multiyear theatrical output deal for theatrically released Lionsgate films.

The deal begins with the studio's 2022 theatrical releases and will give The Roku Channel receive two separate windows for each film, the first of which provides exclusive rights to Lionsgate's film slate immediately following its first window on STARZ.

Agreement includes "John Wick: Chapter Four," "Expendables 4," "Borderlands," "White Bird" and others.

"This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms," said Lionsgate president of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. "This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today's complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone's needs."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with our longstanding partner Lionsgate to provide our audience with exclusive first-time, free access to Lionsgate's theatrical slate," said Rob Holmes, vice president of programming, Roku. "This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window."

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people with its diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 275 free live linear television channels in the U.S.

It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, the service is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.