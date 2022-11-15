QVC, HSN Launch Live Video Shopping on The Roku Channel

WEST CHESTER, Pa.—Video commerce players QVC and HSN have launched linear channels on The Roku Channel, making them the first livestream shopping channels on Roku’s free ad supported service.

QVC and HSN will offer The Roku Channel's audience approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities who engage with customers in real-time on multiple platforms.

This includes such shows as QVC's "In the Kitchen with David," which is watched in nearly 700,000 homes per hour across America during each of its two editions per week, or HSN's "Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic," which is watched by over 270,000 homes per hour across the U.S. When live programming is off-air, the channels will run previously recorded episodes.

"We are excited to bring QVC and HSN's entertaining and engaging livestream shopping experiences to the millions of viewers found on The Roku Channel, one of the industry's leading FAST channel services," said David Apostolico, senior vice president of platform strategy, development and distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail GroupSM. "We're excited to welcome new and existing customers to QVC and HSN via The Roku Channel, while providing yet another convenient way for our fans to access our uniquely engaging vCommerce content."

This launch reflects Qurate Retail Group's strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital live streaming TV.

QVC and HSN also reach more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience and reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.