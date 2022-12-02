QVC, HSN Launch Live Shopping Channels on Pluto TV

WEST CHESTER, Pa. —QVC and HSN have announced that they have launched on Pluto TV as the only livestream shopping channels on the free streaming service.

QVC and HSN will offer Pluto TV's audience approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities.

QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc.

"With QVC and HSN in the lineup, Pluto TV viewers can now enjoy two distinct livestream shopping experiences, each with its own celebrities, product collections and storytelling style," said David Apostolico, senior vice president of platform strategy, development & distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail GroupSM. "We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers via Pluto TV and are determined to continue meeting passionate shoppers everywhere they are engaging with video."

"QVC and HSN are leaders in livestream video commerce, offering curated products and lean-back shopping experiences that are fun and engaging," added Amy Kuessner, senior vice president of content strategy & global partnerships, Paramount Streaming. "Their esteemed expertise and reputation in the landscape are qualities we are proud to highlight on Pluto TV."

The launch is part of Qurate Retail Group's strategy of expanding the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV.

QVC and HSN also reach more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience and reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.