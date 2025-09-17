DirecTV Adds Three Sports Channels to Its FAST Streaming Offering
All Women’s Sports, Triple-B Media’s Billiard TV, and Navio Networks’ Wired2fish TV have now joined the MyFree DirecTV service
DirecTV continues to expand its women’s sports offerings by adding Sports Fanatics’ and Whoopi Goldberg’s Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) All Women’s Sports channel to its MyFree DirecTV streaming service.
In addition to All Women’s Sports, DirecTV also announced that Triple-B Media’s Billiard TV, and Navio Networks’ Wired2fish TV have now joined the MyFree DirecTV streaming service, further broadening out a sports roster that already includes FAST Studios’ Women’s Sports Network, Fox Sports, NBC Sports NOW, ESPN8: The Ocho, and a wide variety of other targeted sports networks.
Launched last November, MyFree DirecTV currently offers the following free-ad-supported sports streaming channels:
- All Women's Sports
- Billiard TV
- Wired 2 Fish TV
- ACC Digital Network
- beIN Sports XTRA
- Big 12
- DraftKings
- ESPN8: The Ocho
- Fight
- Fox Sports
- Fuel TV
- Golf Pass
- Jim Rome
- NBC Sports NOW
- PickleballTV
- Players TV
- Poker Go
- Power Nation
- Racing America
- Speedvision
- SportsGrid
- Stadium
- Surfer
- Swerve
- T2
- TNA Wrestling
- Torque
- WaypointTV
- Willow
- Women’s Sports Network
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.