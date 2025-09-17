DirecTV Adds Three Sports Channels to Its FAST Streaming Offering

DirecTV continues to expand its women’s sports offerings by adding Sports Fanatics’ and Whoopi Goldberg’s Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) All Women’s Sports channel to its MyFree DirecTV streaming service.

In addition to All Women’s Sports, DirecTV also announced that Triple-B Media’s Billiard TV, and Navio Networks’ Wired2fish TV have now joined the MyFree DirecTV streaming service, further broadening out a sports roster that already includes FAST Studios’ Women’s Sports Network, Fox Sports, NBC Sports NOW, ESPN8: The Ocho, and a wide variety of other targeted sports networks.

Launched last November, MyFree DirecTV currently offers the following free-ad-supported sports streaming channels:

All Women's Sports

Billiard TV

Wired 2 Fish TV

ACC Digital Network

beIN Sports XTRA

Big 12

DraftKings

ESPN8: The Ocho

Fight

Fox Sports

Fuel TV

Golf Pass

Jim Rome

NBC Sports NOW

PickleballTV

Players TV

Poker Go

Power Nation

Racing America

Speedvision

SportsGrid

Stadium

Surfer

Swerve

T2

TNA Wrestling

Torque

WaypointTV

Willow

Women’s Sports Network