Pathé Chooses Synamedia Watermarking To Protect Premium Streaming Content

LONDON—Pathé has selected Synamedia ContentArmor forensic watermaking to protect premium content on its Pathé Home D2C Transactional VOD (TVOD) streaming service in France by identifying the origin of leaks and taking disruptive countermeasures.

Pathé will safeguard its investment in thousands of movies, including 4K UHD content, across all devices while complying with content owner agreements.

“After evaluating the watermarking options available, we chose to partner with Synamedia because ContentArmor ensures we maintain the high levels of video quality that our users associate with our brand, as well as keeping a tight lid on encoding costs. Safeguarding the content of our partners is crucial for Pathé, and with ContentArmor, we are able to embed imperceptible watermarks in our content, identify the individual accounts of unauthorized users and malicious actors, and take action accordingly,” said Pathé head of platform and video Ivar van der Burg.

Synemedia said Pathé selected ContentArmor because it is well-regarded by Hollywood studios. It also offers the integration flexibility and cost effectiveness Pathé requires. Unlike other solutions that encode content multiple times to insert the watermark, ContentArmor only encodes content once, reducing both the complexity and cost of securing premium 4K UHD content, Synamedia said.

As a server-side solution, ContentArmor supports the highest security standards for session-based watermarking, ensuring robust protection for Pathé’s assets, the company said.

