Paramount+ Launches in South Korea
By George Winslow published
The launch is part of a global partnership with Korea's CJ ENM that will provide the streaming service with local content
SEOUL, Korea—Paramount+ has launched in its first Asian market, with the debut of its streaming service in South Korea on the number-one K-content platform, TVING.
With the launch existing TVING subscribers can stream Paramount+ content at no extra charge.
The launch is part of a strategic global partnership between Paramount Global and CJ ENM that includes content licensing and distribution across Paramount+ and TVING, as well as seven Korean original series.
Mark Specht, executive vice president & managing director, Central & Northern Europe and Asia, Paramount, explained that the “launch of Paramount+ in Korea with TVING marks a pivotal moment in our expansion, as we introduce our premium streaming service to Asia. South Korea is a vibrant market for streaming as well as content production, music, and culture. We are very excited to partner with CJ ENM to expand our streaming business and produce great Korean content for audiences in Korea, Asia, and around the globe."
As part of the company's investment in content, Paramount said it is also looking at opportunities and projects for Korean adaptations of known Paramount scripted I.P.s, global franchises, and reality programs.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
