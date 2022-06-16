Paramount+ Launches in South Korea

SEOUL, Korea—Paramount+ has launched in its first Asian market, with the debut of its streaming service in South Korea on the number-one K-content platform, TVING.

With the launch existing TVING subscribers can stream Paramount+ content at no extra charge.

The launch is part of a strategic global partnership between Paramount Global and CJ ENM that includes content licensing and distribution across Paramount+ and TVING, as well as seven Korean original series.

Mark Specht, executive vice president & managing director, Central & Northern Europe and Asia, Paramount, explained that the “launch of Paramount+ in Korea with TVING marks a pivotal moment in our expansion, as we introduce our premium streaming service to Asia. South Korea is a vibrant market for streaming as well as content production, music, and culture. We are very excited to partner with CJ ENM to expand our streaming business and produce great Korean content for audiences in Korea, Asia, and around the globe."

As part of the company's investment in content, Paramount said it is also looking at opportunities and projects for Korean adaptations of known Paramount scripted I.P.s, global franchises, and reality programs.