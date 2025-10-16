HBO Max's Global Expansion Surpasses 100 Market Milestone

HBO Max is reporting that it has launched in 15 new markets, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macau, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Ukraine, boosting the streaming service's reach to more than 100 markets around the world.

Programming for the service varies by market but includes movies and TV shows brands like HBO, Max Originals, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Warner Bros. and Discovery.

It also offers such global hit series such as "Game of Thrones", "House of the Dragon", "The Last of Us", "The Penguin", "The Pitt", and Hollywood blockbusters like "Superman" and "A Minecraft Movie", the complete Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix movie collections.

HBO Max also announced that it will premiere “IT: Welcome to Derry” on October 26 (October 27 in Asia Pacific, where available). Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, the new HBO drama is developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs.

Upcoming movie premieres include “M3GAN 2.0”, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”, “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Weapons”.

A complete list of markets where the service is available can be found here .