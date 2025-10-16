HBO Max's Global Expansion Surpasses 100 Market Milestone
The streamer has launched in 15 new markets, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macau, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Ukraine
HBO Max is reporting that it has launched in 15 new markets, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macau, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Ukraine, boosting the streaming service's reach to more than 100 markets around the world.
Programming for the service varies by market but includes movies and TV shows brands like HBO, Max Originals, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Warner Bros. and Discovery.
It also offers such global hit series such as "Game of Thrones", "House of the Dragon", "The Last of Us", "The Penguin", "The Pitt", and Hollywood blockbusters like "Superman" and "A Minecraft Movie", the complete Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix movie collections.
HBO Max also announced that it will premiere “IT: Welcome to Derry” on October 26 (October 27 in Asia Pacific, where available). Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, the new HBO drama is developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs.
Upcoming movie premieres include “M3GAN 2.0”, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”, “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Weapons”.
A complete list of markets where the service is available can be found here.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.