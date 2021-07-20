Olympics: NBCU, Roku Partner on Improving the Streaming Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.—NBCUniversal and Roku, Inc. have announced that they are working together to deliver a new, more immersive Olympic experience to streamers on the Roku platform in the U.S.

The collaboration will make it easy for users to access Olympic coverage and Olympics-related entertainment on supported Roku devices and Roku TV models in various ways.

For the first time ever, Roku is creating easy access to NBCU’s 5,500 hours of streaming coverage of the Summer Games directly from the home screen.

Roku users will also be able to access in-depth coverage of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan via the NBC Sports or Peacock channels on Roku devices starting July 20, 2021, through August 8, 2021.

“As this is Peacock’s first Olympics, we saw a great opportunity to bring the games to life across the Roku platform,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, president, business development and partnerships, direct-to-consumer, NBCUniversal. “This experience on Roku makes NBC Olympics content unmissable for streamers.”

NBCUniversal previously announced that it will present 7,000 hours of coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer across its multiple platforms.

As part of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 experience on Roku, users will be greeted with a dedicated 2020 Tokyo Olympics experience on the left-side menu on the home screen starting on July 20, 2021 on supported devices, the companies reported.

Ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games, a countdown clock will track the time remaining to the Opening Ceremony and users will have access to free Olympics-related content, as well as a quick informational video on how to watch the 2020 Olympics Games on their Roku devices.

Once the Olympic Games begin, the countdown clock will be replaced with a medal tracker. Users will be able to stream free daily highlights, get easy access to live shows, condensed replays and highlights for free through Peacock. Users can watch live events through NBC Sports.

“Streaming has fundamentally changed the way we come together for news, sports and entertainment today and nothing combines these moments together better and on a bigger scale than the Olympics,” said Tedd Cittadine, vice president of content partnerships, Roku. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with NBCUniversal to develop a unique, dedicated destination for streamers to experience all of the excitement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”