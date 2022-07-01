Nominations Open for Best of Show Awards at IBC 2022
By Tom Butts published
Awards celebrate the innovation and craft of the industry’s R&D teams by recognizing some of the standout products and solutions on display in Amsterdam
IBC is back for its first in-person gathering in three years, and so too is Future’s annual IBC Best of Show awards program which celebrates the innovation and craft of the industry’s R&D teams by recognizing some of the standout products and solutions on display in Amsterdam.
The 2022 IBC Best of Show Awards are open to IBC 2022 show exhibitors and offer a valuable platform for companies to raise awareness for the new products and solutions they will be launching or showcasing at the RAI, Sept. 9-12.
Participating brands include TVBEurope, TV Tech and Radio World. Each publication announces its own list of winners, which will be announced at the show. All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at last year’s guide) (opens in new tab)
The nomination page (opens in new tab) includes answers to frequently asked questions. Deadline for entering is August 24.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.