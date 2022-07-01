Nominations Open for Best of Show Awards at IBC 2022

IBC is back for its first in-person gathering in three years, and so too is Future’s annual IBC Best of Show awards program which celebrates the innovation and craft of the industry’s R&D teams by recognizing some of the standout products and solutions on display in Amsterdam.

The 2022 IBC Best of Show Awards are open to IBC 2022 show exhibitors and offer a valuable platform for companies to raise awareness for the new products and solutions they will be launching or showcasing at the RAI, Sept. 9-12.

Participating brands include TVBEurope, TV Tech and Radio World. Each publication announces its own list of winners, which will be announced at the show. All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at last year’s guide) (opens in new tab)

The nomination page (opens in new tab) includes answers to frequently asked questions. Deadline for entering is August 24.