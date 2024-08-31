Nominations Extended to Sept. 6 for Best of Show Awards at IBC2024

The nomination deadline for Best of Show Awards at IBC 2024 have been extended to September 6. The awards are open to IBC 2024 show exhibitors and offer a valuable platform for companies to raise awareness for the new products and solutions they will be launching or showcasing at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 13-16.

Participating brands include TV Tech, TVBEurope, TV Tech, Radio World and Installation. Each publication announces its own list of winners, which will be announced at the show. All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Programme Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at last year’s guide )

All award entrants will receive a placard at the show for display, with winners receiving a further placard to display their success.

The nomination page includes answers to frequently asked questions. Deadline for entry is August 30th.