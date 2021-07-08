Nielsen Acquires Ad Attribution Company TVTY

NEW YORK—Nielsen has acquired TVTY, a leading TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company, in a move that will strengthen Nielsen’s position in TV attribution and ad intel.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TVTY, which is based in Paris, France, offers a wide range of capabilities that improve TV campaign execution and help advertisers and agencies optimize their spend based on the outcomes most important to their business.

The companies said that TVTY will complement and expand Nielsen’s TV attribution and ad Intel services.

“The acquisition of TVTY aligns to Nielsen’s strategy to deliver cross-media outcomes as a complement to audience measurement,” explained Nielsen’s chief growth officer and president of international, Sean Cohan. “TVTY bolsters Nielsen’s ability to size an audience with analytics. Nielsen offers marketers full-funnel search, interest and sales metrics, enabling them to operate with speed and granularity. We offer valuable data insights to plan, optimize and assess the performance of spend across channels and markets. Together we will be powering a better media future for marketers.”

Eliott Reilhac, CEO of TVTY, added, “We believe that TV advertising will be increasingly bought and optimized based on business outcomes. We are grateful for the passionate team, partners, and clients that have allowed us to build the platform needed for this new reality. Today, we are humbled to join the Nielsen family, and we know there is no better place to achieve our vision on a global scale.”