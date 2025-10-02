Nielsen Unveils Redesigned Weekly TV Ranking Reports

NEW YORK—Nielsen has launched newly redesigned weekly TV ranking reports powered by Big Data Plus Panel metrics and has launched two new ranking reports, including Live Sports Events and Total Scheduled Programming.

The reports cover the first official week of the broadcast season, which began Sept. 22. In the first Live Sports Events report, college football, MLB, NFL, Ryder Cup and WNBA events all made the Top 25.

Nielsen’s Big Data Plus Panel ranking reports now include Broadcast Programs and Network Averages; Cable Programs and Network Averages; Syndication Programs; Sports Events; and Total Scheduled Programming.

The new and updated TV rankers provide streamlined, consistent reporting that better reflects evolving viewing behaviors, Nielsen said. All program-level reports will shift to total-day viewing, and all reports will include these ratings and projections demographics: households, persons 2-plus, persons 18–49 and persons 25–54. Nielsen will also use some of the reports to update the Top 10 lists on its website.

Nielsen is introducing two new ranking reports: Live Sports Events and Total Scheduled Programming. The Live Sports Events report includes the weekly top 25 live sports telecasts across broadcast, cable and live streaming. The Total Scheduled Programming ranking features the top 250 live/scheduled telecasts of the week across broadcast, cable, live streaming and syndication.

Big Data Plus Panel National TV Measurement combines Nielsen’s unique, high-quality representative panel measurement with data from cable, satellite set-top boxes and smart TVs across 45 million households and 75 million devices. Nielsen also incorporates first-party data from participating streaming services.

More information is available on the Nielsen and Big Data Plus Panel websites.